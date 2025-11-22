State commission approves positioning Soyuz-2.1 rocket at launch pad — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. A state commission has resolved to transport the Soyuz-2.1 carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft to the launch pad and install it there, Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos said.

"The state commission permitted to transport the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Soyuz MS-28 manned spacecraft and install it on the launch pad on November 24," the state corporation said in a statement.

The rocket is to blast off on November 27. It will take to the orbital stations Russian cosmonauts Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Sergey Mikayev, as well as NASA astronaut Christopher Williams.