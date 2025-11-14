This year may break 10-year record for number of strong magnetic storms

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. This year may see a record number of strong magnetic storms, of the G3 level and higher, in the past 10 years, according to the Laboratory of X-Ray Astronomy of the Sun of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The number of magnetic storms and geomagnetic disturbances was the highest in the last decade from January to October 2025 with 134 registered cases. Judging by the continuing trend, this record figure may grow further.

By November 13, scientists had recorded 61 magnetic storms on Earth, of which four were G3 (strong) and two were G4 (very strong). The last one, on November 12, reached an almost extreme G5 level.

The current record for the decade belongs so far to 2024, when despite a relatively small total number of magnetic storms - only 43, almost one in four - was of a strong level or higher. The disturbance reached the G3 level six times, the G4 level four times, and the G5 level once.

According to the scientists, a similar number of strong magnetic storms was recorded on the planet only in 2015, when nine G3 and G4 magnetic storms hit the Earth. In total, 72 magnetic storms were recorded during 2015.