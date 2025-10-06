This year’s Nobel laureates shed light on how immune system fights cancer

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. This year's Nobel laureates in medicine have made a huge contribution to humanity’s understanding of how the immune system fights cancer, as well as how the body responds to various drugs and therapies, Professor Igor Sergiyenko, head of the Laboratory of Atherosclerosis phenotypes at the National Medical Research Center for Cardiology of the Russian Ministry of Health, Director of the National Society for the Study of Atherosclerosis, MD, said.

"This is a landmark discovery in medicine. It allows us to understand how our immune system works, provides insight into a number of oncological diseases, the body's response to drugs and therapy," he told TASS.

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2025 will be awarded to Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi.

The scientists were awarded the prize "for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance," according to the reasoning part of the committee's decision.