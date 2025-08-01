Roscosmos, NASA work together to address air leak from Russian ISS segment

CAPE CANAVERAL /State of Florida/, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation and the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) are jointly working to address an air leak from the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Bakanov told reporters following a meeting with Sean Duffy, US Secretary of Transportation and acting NASA head.

"So far, it has in no way impacted life support systems, be it the ISS or our cosmonauts. We are working on all issues together with NASA, and they have no concerns," he noted, adding that "the leak volume has dropped ten-fold between March and July."

On Thursday, the heads of the Russian and US space agencies held the first meeting in eight years.

Roscosmos Deputy Director General Sergey Krikalyov, who is also special presidential envoy for international space cooperation, said earlier that according to long-term observations, the air leak continued, but the recent repairs had largely reduced its pace.

The air leak was first reported in 2019. In recent years, several efforts have been made to stop it, but only partial success was achieved.