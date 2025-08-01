Roscosmos is NASA’s reliable partner, helps resolve all technical issues — space chief

CAPE CANAVERAL /Florida/, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos is a very reliable partner of the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the space agencies of both countries jointly resolve all technical issues, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Bakanov said in response to a question from TASS on Friday.

"Technically, we should say, the agencies resolve all the issues," the Roscosmos chief said after his meeting with US Transportation Secretary, interim NASA Administrator Sean Duffy during his visit to the United States.

Over a month ago, NASA representatives turned to their Russian counterparts to help resolve some technical issues of the Axiom Ax-4 commercial space mission to the International Space Station (ISS), he said.

"The American side asked some technical questions and requested to lower pressure and there were questions about the temperature," the Roscosmos chief explained.

"We, Roscosmos, are a very reliable partner. We met our partners halfway and jointly worked on some issues and the mission proceeded successfully. We continue working further successfully," Bakanov stressed.

The Roscosmos chief said earlier that a NASA delegation had come to Moscow in June to resolve some technical issues of the Ax-4 space mission. The joint work of Russian and American specialists helped resolve all the issues within literally 2-3 days, he added.

The Axiom Mission 4 was launched on June 25. The crew that comprised former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu, Polish citizen Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Indian Air Force test pilot Shubhanshu Shukla stayed aboard the orbital outpost for about 18 days.