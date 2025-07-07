Private space operators obliged to report launches to Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russian citizens and organizations are now required to submit information about planned or completed launches of privately-owned spacecraft to state corporation Roscosmos under a new law initiated by the Russian government and signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Roscosmos will define specific requirements concerning the types of launch data to be reported, submission procedures, and reporting timelines. The regulation excludes space assets owned by the state and operated by the Russian Defense Ministry, its subordinate budget-funded organizations, and state-owned companies.

This marks the first legally binding requirement for private space operators to share such information.

The law enters into force on January 1, 2026.