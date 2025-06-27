Chinese taikonaut says space cooperation with Russia has huge potential

BEIJING, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and China have huge potential for working together in space exploration, with limitless possibilities for the two countries’ space technology, Tang Hongbo, People's Liberation Army Astronaut Corps taikonaut, told TASS.

"I think that China-Russia cooperation in space exploration has significant prospects for development. Our countries have complementary advantages in the sphere of space exploration and a huge potential for cooperation, including when it comes to conducting science experiments," said Tang, who took part in the Shenzhou 12 and Shenzhou 17 missions.

He referred to a program of joint training for cosmonauts and astronauts, and research in life sciences. The two countries could pool their technical resources together, jointly address key research tasks, and put international projects into practice, he argues. "This model of mutually advantageous cooperation will not only contribute to upgrading the two countries’ space technology but will also make a major contribution to the global space industry," Tang said with confidence.