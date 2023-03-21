Russia, China cooperating on lunar station project — Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia and China are actively cooperating in the area of space activities, first of all on the International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), director general of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, Yury Borisov, said on Tuesday.

"We have a wide spectrum of cooperation. First of all, it is the joint project on the International Lunar Research Station. I think we have a lot to work on in this area and to enrich our joint programs," he said in an interview with the Zvezda television channel.

According to Borisov, works are underway on the first stage of the ILRS project - domestic lunar programs. Russia plans to launch three lunar missions. "We will proceed to the second stage in the process of the discussion of the results of the first stage," he added.