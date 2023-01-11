NASA agrees with Roscosmos conclusions about causes of damage to Soyuz MS-22 — official

NEW YORK, January 11. /TASS/. NASA representatives agree with the conclusions made by Roscosmos specialists regarding the causes of damage to the external instrument module on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, Joel Montalbano, NASA’s International Space Station (ISS) Program Manager, said on Wednesday at a telephone press conference with Sergey Krikalev, Roscosmos’ executive director for human space flight programs.

"We are in the process of getting some additional imagery, but so far we are in concurrence with Roscosmos," Montalbano said in response to a question.

Earlier, Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov told reporters that the radiator of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft’s cooling system was damaged as a result of sporadic meteoroid impact, whereas the version of its technical damage was not confirmed.