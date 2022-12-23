Angosat-2 telecom satellite going live — Russian space corporation

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Angosat-2 telecom satellite launched in the interests of Angola has been put into service, press service of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Friday.

"The satellite has undergone all the required orbital checks, including testing the performance of onboard equipment of service systems and payload in operating conditions. Following the completion of flight tests, the spacecraft was handed over to the customer," Roscosmos said.

In October 2022, the Russian launch vehicle Proton-M coupled with the DM-03 transfer orbit stage delivered the satellite into orbit. The Angosat-2 will support communication, the Internet and digital TV broadcasting in Africa.

Russia and Angola agreed earlier to develop the Angosat-2 communication satellite to replace the lost Angosat-1 spacecraft. It was launched on December 26, 2017 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, but communication with it was lost the next day.