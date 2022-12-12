Russian satellites’ near-misses with space debris rise almost twofold — tech firm

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Dangerous near-misses of Russian satellites and the International Space Station (ISS) with space debris reached about 70,000 instances in 2022 compared to over 40,000 in the previous year, Adviser to the CEO of TsNIImash Maksim Penkov said in an interview with the Vestnik Glonass journal published on Monday.

"The number of launches of space vehicles has grown considerably nowadays and this, naturally, has led to an increase in the amount of man-made space objects, including space debris," he said.

"The growth of the amount of debris in outer space leads to a larger number of dangerous situations with space vehicles. Over this year, about 70,000 dangerous near-misses of space vehicles of the Russian orbital cluster, including the International Space Station, with potentially dangerous man-made space objects have been registered. Throughout 2021, over 40,000 near-misses were registered," he said.