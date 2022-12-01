Putin hails Russian vaccines as ‘better’ than Western-made ones

SIRIUS /Federal territory/, December 1. /TASS/. Russian vaccines are better than Western-made ones, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

During a visit to a laboratory complex at the Sirius University of Science and Technology, Putin was briefed on activities in the field of immunobiology and biomedicine. A reporter pointed out that the work that was carried out at the lab complex included vaccine research, which showed that Russian shots "are no worse than Western Moderna’s analogs" and other mRNA vaccines. "They are better," Putin commented.

A post-graduate student from the laboratory complex said that during the pandemic, some patients had died not of the coronavirus itself but of concurrent infections. "We understand perfectly well that in 20-30 years, super pathogens will emerge whose mortality rate will surpass even that of cancer," he added. "They are already emerging, or, they have already emerged, to be exact," the president noted.

The head of state also went to see various rooms at the lab complex, accompanied by head of the Sirius center Elena Shmelyova. After a tour of the complex, Putin met with participants in the Second Congress of Young Researchers.