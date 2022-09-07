Cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin to become third TASS special correspondent aboard ISS

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin will become the third special correspondent of the TASS news agency aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a meeting between the heads of TASS and the Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos, Sergey Mikhailov and Yury Borisov, held as part of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The launch of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft to deliver ISS Expedition 68 to the orbit is scheduled for September 21. Its crew will comprise Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin as well as NASA’s Francisco Rubio.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, according to which a TASS office was opened on the ISS. Its current chief is cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev. The agency’s first special correspondent was cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin. His flight lasted 12 days.