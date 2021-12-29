Russia’s Roscosmos delivers 340 satellites into orbit in 2021

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russian carrier rockets delivered 340 various satellites into orbit in 2021, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in a video uploaded on its YouTube Channel on Wednesday.

"Three hundred and forty satellites were put into orbit," the video says.

In particular, the Russian carrier rockets orbited an Arktika-M weather satellite, British OneWeb communications satellites (with a cluster of 34 or 36 space vehicles delivered into orbit in each launch), and South Korea’s CAS500-1 Earth’s remote sensing satellite launched along with another several dozen satellites, Galileo European navigation satellites, Russian Ekspress-AMU3 and Ekspress-AMU7 telecoms satellites and other space vehicles in the outgoing year, Roscosmos said.