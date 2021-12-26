Roscosmos expresses congratulations on the launch of James Webb telescope

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Roscosmos has congratulated NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency on the launch of the James Webb telescope.

"Congratulations on the successful launch of a long-delayed space mission: the James Webb telescope," Dmitry Strugovets, a spokesman for the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Facebook.

When the telescope reaches its orbital destination at the second Lagrange Point (L2), which lies about 1.5 million kilometers from Earth and is considered to be a convenient location for satellites, it’ll join the Russian-German Spektr-RG observatory in traveling across the space, according to Strugovets.

The telescope lifted off atop an Ariane 5 rocket from a spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, on Saturday. It’s a collaboration among NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). The Webb is equipped with a 6.6-meter mirror, the largest ever launched into orbit. It will study the Universe’s oldest stars and galaxies, which formed following the Big Bang, and will search for potentially inhabitable planets. It’s designed to operate for 10 years.