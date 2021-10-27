Tomsk develops a hydrogen energy materials research facility for Rosatom

TOMSK, October 27. /TASS/. Scientists of Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) have developed a facility unparalleled in Russia for DV Efremov Institute of Electrophysical Apparatus (part of Rosatom), which allows to study new absorbing materials used to transport and store hydrogen. Associate professor of experimental physics at TPU's School of Nuclear Engineering Viktor Kudiyarov announced this on Wednesday at the all-Russian conference "Hydrogen. Technologies. The Future".

"The complex works both in a manual and a fully automatic operating mode. We managed to achieve high accuracy in detection due to a number of original engineering solutions and our own software for processing the obtained data. The entire development and assembly took place at Tomsk Polytechnic University. This complex can be safely called the first industrial level unit in the country with all the necessary design documentation," said Kudiyarov.

This complex is needed to study materials created for hydrogen energy, the scientific leader of the project, Head of the Experimental Physics Department of TPU Engineering School of Nuclear Technologies Andrey Lider told TASS. These are hydrogen storage and transportation materials that can easily absorb and give up hydrogen, and vice versa, materials that are resistant to the effects of hydrogen. The cost of the complex is 26 million rubles (approximately $370,220). It has already been handed over to the customer.

"Technologies and materials developed by our partner, DV Efremov Research Institute of Electrophysics, often have no analogues. And when a new material is created, it has to be thoroughly researched to understand how and under what conditions it can be used. To meet the needs of our industrial partner we developed a device that allows to determine the amount of hydrogen absorbed by the material. This is the most important characteristic of materials developed for hydrogen energy," said Lider.

The facility consists of a control computer with specially developed software, a thermodynamic measurement system, gas path control and gas supply systems, the gas path itself, a gas pumping device, a mass spectrometer, a reaction chamber and a tube furnace.

About hydrogen technology and the customer

Hydrogen is considered one of the most promising fuels, which, in addition to being highly efficient, is environmentally friendly. The International Hydrogen Council estimates that by 2050 hydrogen will account for 18% of the world's total energy demand.

The DV Efremov Research Institute of Electrophysical Instrumentation, a Rosatom company, was founded in 1945 in Leningrad. The Institute is one of Russia's largest developers of electrophysical equipment for fundamental research in nuclear physics, high energy physics and controlled thermonuclear fusion.