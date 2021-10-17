Film crew arrives in Zvezdny Gorodok for rehabilitation after spaceflight

ZVEZDNY GORODOK /Moscow region/, October 17. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Oleg Notitsky and members of the film crew, actress Yulia Peresild and folm director Klim Shipenko, who returned from the International Space Station (ISS) earlier on Sunday, have arrived in Zvezdny Gorodok to undergo rehabilitation after the spaceflight, a TASS correspondent reported on Sunday.

The Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center told TASS earlier that the duration of the rehabilitation period depended on the health condition of cosmonauts. Thus, it typically takes about a week to rehabilitate after a short flight. CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said earlier that it would take a longer time for Novitsky to rehabilitate after a long space mission.

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko on board undocked from the ISS at 4:14 Moscow time on Sunday. The descent module touched the ground in Kazakhstan at 07:35 Moscow time.

Peresild and Shipenko spent 12 days onboard the ISS. They were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie. Novitsky had been on a space mission since April 9. Shkaplerov and Dubrov continue their spaceflight onboard the ISS.