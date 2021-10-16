Russian crew enters Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, hatches closed

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko have entered the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft and closed hatches in preparation for their journey back to the earth early on Sunday, according to a broadcast by Russia’s Roscosmos space agency.

Now the crew members are to put on their spacesuits and take seats in the landing capsule.

The undocking is scheduled for 04:14 Moscow time. The deorbit burn will begin at 06:41 Moscow time.

The reentry capsule is expected to land at approximately 07:35 Moscow time, about 148 km southeast of the Kazakh city of Jezkazgan.

The film crew consisting of actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko was shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie. The actress and the film director spent 12 days in orbit.