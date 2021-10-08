Muratov to donate part of his Nobel Prize to Krug Dobra charity foundation

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of the Russian Novaya Gazeta newspaper, who has been awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, will donate part of the money to the Krug Dobra, Circle of Kindness, charity foundation, Novaya Gazeta said on Friday.

"Muratov will transfer part of the Nobel Prize (around 1.14 million US dollars) to the Krug Dobra foundation, which helps children suffering from serious and rare diseases," it wrote on its Twitter account.

Earlier on Friday, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, and Filipino journalist Maria Ressa "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace."

The Krug Dobra foundation was established by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree in January. Its priority tasks are to organize and finance medical assistance to children suffering from life-threatening and chronic, including rare, diseases, and to provide them with medicines and medical products, including those that are not registered in Russia.