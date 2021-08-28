Dragon launch with cargo for ISS canceled due to weather conditions

TASS, 28 August. The US launch of the Falcon 9 launch vehicle with the Dragon spacecraft, has been cancelled due to weather conditions, the American company SpaceX twitted on Saturday.

The Dragon was supposed to deliver cargo for the International Space Station (ISS) crew.

The launch of the spacecraft as part of SpaceX's 23rd commercial resupply mission to the ISS was scheduled for 3:37 US East Coast time (10:37 Moscow time) from the John F. Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral in Florida. The next launch attempt is expected on August 29 at 03:14 (10:14 Moscow time). The plan was to deliver equipment for conducting scientific experiments, in particular, devices that can detect vision problems. The Dragon was also supposed to deliver an assortment of necessary goods such as concrete, composites and substances that are capable of protecting from radiation. The previous launch of the Dragon cargo spacecraft was on June 3.