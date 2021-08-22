Next launch of UK’s OneWeb satellites is scheduled for September 14 - Arianespace

PARIS, August 22. /TASS/. The next launch of UK’s OneWeb communication satellites is scheduled for September 14, Stephane Israel, head of the Arianespace company announced on Twitter on Sunday.

"We will be back on September 14 for our next OneWeb launch," he wrote.

In particular, he expressed gratitude to Russian partners from Glavkosmos for the successful launch of 34 OneWeb satellites into orbit using the Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle that took place earlier on Sunday.

"Thanks to the teams OneWeb, to our Starsem and our Russian partners Glavkosmos for helping make Flight ST34 a success!" Israel tweeted.

The Soyuz-2.1b carrier vehicle with the Frigate upper stage and 34 UK’s OneWeb communication satellites was launched from the Baikonur site at 01:13 am Moscow time.

This is the first launch of OneWeb satellites from Baikonur in this year. As a result the number of spacecraft of the UK-based company on the orbit has reached 288.

As part of this project, Russia’s Glavkosmos is working with Arianespace (the launch’s operator) and Starsem.