Russian space agency to submit new orbital station project to government

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The concept of Russia’s new orbital service station is ready and the State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to arrange the first governmental review of the project before the end of June, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"Our concept is ready. We are planning to hold this outpost’s first serious review in the Russian government before the end of June," Rogozin said in a live broadcast of the Solovyov Live YouTube channel.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov announced in April that the condition of the International Space Station (ISS) left much to be desired and Russia might focus on creating its own orbital outpost. The Roscosmos chief said on April 20 that Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation had been assigned the task of making the first basic module for a new Russian orbital station ready in 2025. Work on it is already underway, he said. Rogozin also posted a video of the first module under construction: this will be a research and power unit that was previously intended for launch to the International Space Station in 2024.

Russia’s future space station will have an inclination of 97-98 degrees. It will fly over the entire planet every two days and will be above the Arctic every one and a half hours, which is important for providing support to the Northern Sea Route. Russia will launch the new space station’s conceptual design before the end of summer.