Roscosmos CEO hopes NASA prepares stance on dialogue with Russia for Putin-Biden summit

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. General Director of the Roscosmos space agency Dmitry Rogozin hopes that NASA formulates its position on cooperation with the Russian state corporation before the summit of Russian and American presidents in Geneva without being "a passive observer".

"If cooperation in space is mentioned, I hope that NASA will formulate its position without being an inert, passive observer in this process," he told TASS.

According to the CEO, NASA treated the Friday phone conversation with due attention. "I realize that they need time. Geneva is the first contact, the conversation [of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden]," he explained, hoping that the US agency would inform the US president on its position before the upcoming summit.

"They’ll be the ones who'd suffer the most afterward because we have already publicly declared our position, we won't change it. Sanctions have to be lifted, they are illegal and offensive to us. We cannot work in this situation," the official emphasized.

Earlier, the general director of Roscosmos stated that Russia could only plan to cooperate with the US in space after the US sanctions against Russian space enterprises were lifted. On Friday, he conducted a phone call with NASA administrator Bill Nelson for the first time where they discussed this issue.

As the Kremlin and the White House reported earlier, the meeting of Putin and Biden will take place on June 16 in Geneva.