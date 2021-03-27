Nearly all cosmonauts at Gagarin training center have antibodies to COVID-19 — head

NOVOSELOVO /Vladimir Region /, March 28. /TASS/. Almost all the members of the cosmonaut team are immune to novel coronavirus, although three cosmonauts have not received the vaccine for medical reasons, Pavel Vlasov, the head of the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, told TASS on Saturday.

"There are three people in the cosmonaut team who do not have antibodies yet. In principle, all have been vaccinated," he said. "The vaccine cannot be administered for some contraindications, but medical check-ups are underway and all the problems will be solved in the immediate future."

Vlasov pointed out that 50% of the training center’s staff had developed antibodies to COVID-19 and that the vaccination was ongoing.

In early December, the Russian Federal Medical-Biological Agency informed TASS that a unit of cosmonauts and a number of Cosmonaut Training Center employees who come in direct contact with them during training would be vaccinated against COVID-19. The cosmonauts and employees of the center will receive the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.