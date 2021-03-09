Newest Russian device to significantly reduce satellite size, cost

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. Scientists from the Reshetnev Siberian State University of Science and Technology developed an installation that automatizes soldering operations on waveguides, used in rocket and space industry communications systems, Krasnoyarsk Regional Science Foundation press service announced Tuesday. The new installation will make it possible to significantly decrease the mass and size of waveguides and, consecutively, of spacecraft, the announcement says.

Waveguides are tubes that conduct radio waves at frequencies of about 16 Gigahertz with minimal distortions and losses. These tubes are assembled via induction soldering. However, this technology is complicated, which increased the risk of fault. In order to solve this problem, the Siberian scientists have developed a software-controlled equipment.

"The new design features soldering regime control, which makes it possible to monitor and control the soldering temperature via software. […] The temperature is being controlled via optical pyrometers. This design rules out burning through or melting of elements, as well as the human factor. The patented device is developed in cooperation between the Siberian State University and the Reshetnev information Satellite Systems JSC," says the project leader, senior Siberian University scientist Alexander Murygin.

According to the announcement, the new design has already been implemented at the Reshetnev ISS. According to ISS representative Vladimir Khalimanovich, the new installation is being introduced within the import replacement program.

"One waveguide costs between 400 and 1000 euro, and one satellite may include up to 1,500 waveguides. Therefore, automation of waveguide production will significantly reduce the expenses and increase the productivity," he explained.

The new installation also makes it possible to shield the operator from harmful electromagnetic radiation. Previously, the process required the operator’s direct presence, while now the process could be controlled remotely.