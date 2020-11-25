Russian latest telecoms system to quadruple orbital outpost’s radio visibility

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The domestic Klyon-R command and measuring system will boost the radio visibility of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS) fourfold, Russian Space Systems company (part of the federal space agency Roscosmos) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Klyon-R with the broadband communications system will allow for switching to a high-speed digital video link-up with the crew and boosting the radio visibility area of the ISS’ Russian segment fourfold," the statement reads.

The latest system will make it possible to get in touch with the crew "during more than 80% of the daily time by increasing the radio visibility area," Sector Head of the Company’s Division for Establishing Ground-Based Stations of Command and Measuring Systems Sergei Karasyov said.

Previously, Russian Space Systems Company outfitted the Klyon-R command and measuring system with a broadband communications modem. "The upgraded system is now undergoing experimental testing at the Energia Space Rocket Corporation," the statement says.

The Klyon-R system was developed in 2010. Its ground-based stations are located in Moscow, Zheleznogorsk and at the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East. The system allows for maintaining communications with space vehicles through Luch relay satellites, in particular, with manned and resupply spaceships and the orbital station.

Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said in July that the space station’s Russian segment would get an independent broadband Internet by the end of the year. This will ensure independence from the US, he said.