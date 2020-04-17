Soyuz MS-15 with 3 ISS crew members lands in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-15 manned spacecraft with three International Space Station (ISS) crewmembers on board has landed in Kazakhstan, 147 km to the southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Twitter on Friday.

"Soyuz MS-15 has landed," he wrote.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir are on board the spacecraft.

The spacecraft left the ISS at 04:53 Moscow time. Russian astronauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner remain at the station along with their NASA colleague Chris Cassidy, who has been appointed commander of the station.

The crew has returned to Earth due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. All astronauts will undergo medical check-ups, after which they will be transported to Baikonur. After that, Skripochka will head to Moscow, and his US colleagues will travel to the USA. All personnel working with the astronauts on land have been tested for COVID-19.