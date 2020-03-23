At least 12 coral species selected in China to restore tropical coral islands

HAIKOU, March 23. /TASS/. Chinese researchers selected 12 species of coral to restorate tropical coral islands. The results of their work were published in the scientific journal Functional Ecology.

Scientists from the South China Botanical Garden (the Chinese Academy of Sciences) have developed a screening model for species that have a higher ability to survive and therefore restore coral islands.

During the experiment, the researchers grew 66 species of coral on one of the tropical islands of the southern Chinese province of Hainan and analyzed their adaptability to harsh environments: drought, high temperature, strong ultraviolet radiation, lack of soil and nutrients, and other adverse conditions.

The scientists discovered that 12 of 66 species are most adapted to the harsh environment: their survival rate varies from 86 to 91%. The scientists hope that the results of their research will be used to restore tropical coral islands both in China and abroad.

In August 2019, Hainan announced the creation of an advanced cluster for the cultivation of coral reefs in its special zone for cultivating innovation, located to the west of Sanya, which will improve the technology for creating artificial land areas in the ocean. According to the director of the Center for the Study of Tropical Oceanology of the South China Sea (Sanya), Chen Hong, tresearchers plan to create a polyp store, which will present various types of corals from around the world. In the future, they are planned to be used both in China and globally to preserve the environment.