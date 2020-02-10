NASA to keep using Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft in 2021 fiscal year — budget proposal

WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. NASA will keep using Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft to deliver its astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2021 fiscal year that starts on October 1, NASA said it its 2021 budget request summary, published on Monday.

"Crew transportation is currently provided using the Russian Soyuz vehicle. NASA will continue to purchase Soyuz seats for crew transportation until a domestic capability is available," the document says.

In late November 2019, NASA said it planned to purchase two Soyuz seats to deliver one US astronaut to the orbit in the fall of 2020 and the other - in the spring of 2021.