Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket with military satellite blasted off from Plesetsk spaceport

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket with a military satellite was successfully launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia on Monday evening, the Russian defense ministry reported.

"A combat unit of the Russian aerospace forces successfully carried out the launch of a Soyuz-2.1v light-class carrier rocket with a spacecraft developed in the interests of the Russian defense ministry," it said.

The rocket was blasted off at 20:52 Moscow time.

It was the second Soyuz-2.1v rocket launch from Plesetsk in 2019. The previous one took place on July 10, 2019.

Test launches of Soyuz-2 carrier rockets from the Plesetsk spaceport began in November 2004. Since then, as many as 41 launches of Soyuz-2 rockets in 1a, 1b and 1v modifications have been performed.

The Soyuz-2 rocket replaced the Soyuz-U carrier that were launched from Plesetsk from 1973 to 2012. A total of 435 Soyuz-U launched were performed over this period and about 430 satellites of various purposes were put into orbit.