Future of three-hour flight to ISS to be decided after Progress MS-12 launch

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The July 13 journey of the Progress MS-12 space freighter to the International Space Station will be carried out under the super-short flight scheme and will complete the test program of the three-hour flight for unmanned spacecraft, a spokesperson for Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos said.

"At present, we are completing the fine-tuning of the super-short scheme of flight to the ISS by Progress-MS cargo spacecraft. The third and final launch of the Progress MS-12 spacecraft is to take place, after which the final report will be prepared and a decision will be made on whether we should keep fine-tuning it for manned missions," the source said.

The first three-hour flight of the Progress-MS spacecraft to the ISS took place on June 10, 2018. The next such launch took place in April 2019.