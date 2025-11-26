Tensions around global security may rise if US rejects Russia’s New START plan — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The situation surrounding global security may further deteriorate if the United States turns down Russia’s proposal on the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a news conference.

"It’s important to underscore how timely and useful our post-New START initiative is. If the American side rejects it for any reason or expands its capabilities in this sphere, the situation in the strategic security realm will worsen, tensions will increase, and predictability will drop sharply, if not vanish entirely," the senior Russian diplomat warned.

Moscow believes its initiative would serve "New START-related interests of both sides and the entire world," Ryabkov argued. "Amid the current hyper-turbulence, implementing our idea would buy the parties additional time, allowing them to fully assess developments and decide whether they are prepared to resume a comprehensive strategic dialogue that may once again cover arms control issues," he maintained.

In September, President Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting of senior Security Council officials that Russia will be ready to maintain the central limits under New START for another year after it expires in February, if the United States makes a reciprocal move.