Next 3+3 format meeting on Transcaucasia may take place in next few months — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. The next meeting of the 3+3 regional cooperation platform involving Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia as well as Russia, Turkey and Iran may be held in the next few months, a senior Russian diplomat told TASS.

"Work is currently underway to arrange a second 3+3 format meeting. We expect that it will take place in coming months," head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Fourth CIS Department Denis Gonchar said in an interview. "Judging by the mood of all participants, an invitation [to such a meeting] may be sent from Georgia," he hinted.