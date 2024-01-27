Russia to do its utmost to completely wipe out Nazism — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, January 27. /TASS/. The present-day followers of Nazi executioners are doomed, as Russia will go to great lengths to exterminate this ideology, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a ceremony of unveiling a monument to Soviet civilians who fell victim to the Nazi genocide during World War Two.

"We will do everything to crack down on and eventually wipe out Nazism. The followers of Nazi executioners, no matter how they call themselves now, are doomed. Nothing can stop the aspirations of millions of people, not only in our country but all over the planet, to real freedom, justice, peace and security," the Russian president stressed.