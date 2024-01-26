Afghanistan plane crash survivors arrive in Mocow

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Four people, who survived a private jet crash in Afghanistan, arrived in Moscow on Friday, a TASS correspondent reported.
Their plane landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport.
The Falcon 10 plane disappeared from radar screens on the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan late on January 20. There were six people aboard the plane traveling from Thailand to Moscow. The Transport Ministry of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) announced on January 21 that rescuers had found the plane and four survivors.