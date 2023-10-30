Over 80 people detained after mass riots in Makhachkala airport

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian law enforcement officers detained 83 people after the riots in the airport of Makhachkala and carried out over 50 searches, the police press office told TASS.

"The Russian Interior Ministry, the Federal Security Service directorate and the Investigative Committee directorate for North Caucasus continue their investigation and search measures, aimed at identification and detention of organizers and active participants of the mass riots in the airport of the city of Makhachkala. By this moment, a total of 83 people that took part in illegal activities have been detained," the press office said.

The police press office added that the policemen carried out over 50 searches, seizing office equipment and phones, which constitutes evidence of their involvement in mass riots.

"The operational situation in the region is under control of law enforcement agencies," the press office added, warning that all attempts to complicate the operational situation in the republic will be immediately thwarted.