BRICS nations appreciate initiatives for peace in Ukraine — statement

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. At a meeting on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, BRICS foreign ministers voiced the positions of their countries on the situation in and around Ukraine as they expressed their gratitude for proposals for mediating peace in the former Soviet republic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a media statement on its website.

According to the statement, "The Ministers recalled their national positions concerning the conflict in and around Ukraine as expressed at the appropriate fora, including the UN Security Council and General Assembly, and noted with appreciation relevant proposals of mediation and good offices aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.".