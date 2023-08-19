Russia says its forces repelled Ukrainian attack in area of Rabotino in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian troops have repelled an attack by units of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian strategic reserve near the Rabotino settlement in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day, said Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

"In the Zaporozhye area, units of a Russian battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire repelled an attack by units of the 82nd Airborne Assault Brigade from the Ukrainian strategic reserve near the Rabotino settlement in the Zaporozhye Region," Konashenkov said.

He also said that up to 190 Ukrainian servicemen, an armored fighting vehicle, two vehicles, two self-propelled Polish-made Krab artillery guns, as well as a US-made M119 howitzer were taken out in the Zaporozhye area during the past day.