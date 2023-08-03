Russia to prevent acts of incitement against Russian military in Syria

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The command of the Russian group of forces in Syria is ready for the most decisive actions and will not allow any provocations on the part of illegal armed formations with regard to Russian servicemen in Syria, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

According to his information, the militants are ramping up the production of weapons and drones in the Idlib de-escalation zone and the number of drone flights at the line of engagement is increasing.

"The Russian side is stressing that it will not allow any acts of incitement by illegal armed formations against Russian servicemen. The command of the Russian Armed Forces’ group in the Syrian Arab Republic is ready for the most decisive actions on protecting the lives of Syrian civilians as well as of Russian and Syrian servicemen," the military official said.

According to him, the ringleaders of the illegal armed formations are also actively recruiting. "Intelligence is recording concentrations of militants in training camps," Kulit noted.

"We are urging the commanders of illegal armed formations to reject any acts of incitement and follow the path of a peaceful settlement of the conflict," he concluded.