Russia to keep maintaining security in Africa at UN Security Council level — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 26. /TASS/. Russia will continue to make its contribution into the effort to maintain security of countries of the Sahara-Sahel Region and West Africa at the level of the UN Security Council, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Anna Yevstigneyeva said on Tuesday.

"Russia will continue to participate constructively, i.a. as a permanent member of the Security Council, in collective efforts aimed at maintenance of security in the Sahara-Sahel and West Africa. At the same time, we will keep focusing on observance of the principle ‘African solutions to the African problems,’" she told the UN Security Council briefing on the activities of the UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel.

Yevstigneyeva added that Russia will continue "assisting the states of the continent bilaterally, including by helping to boost combat capacity of armed forces, training military and law enforcement personnel, and also providing humanitarian aid."

"All this is fully compliant with applicable international legal norms and is welcome by the countries of the region," the Russian diplomat added.

The second Russia-Africa summit and economic forum is scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg from July 27-28. The events were first held in Sochi in October 2019 under the motto For Peace, Security and Development.