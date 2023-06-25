Police remain on duty near Wagner PMC Center in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, June 25. /TASS/. The situation in front of the Wagner PMC Center in St. Petersburg on Sunday morning is calm, the building is closed and the guards are on duty inside and along the perimeter, a TASS correspondent reported.

Law enforcement officials and the regional administration refused to comment on the current situation. A representative of the security service of the Wagner PMC Center told TASS that the security service continues to work in the normal mode.

There is no one near the building except guards and police officers, pedestrians are walking on the adjacent streets, and there are no traffic restrictions. All Wagner PMC signs remain in place - on the roof of the building and above the entrance. One of the barriers at the entrance to the center is broken, but the other structures are intact.

Events of June 23-24

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel. He particularly claimed that his units had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. The Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal probe into calls for armed mutiny. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed the allegations of a strike on the PMC Wagners "rear camps" as fake news.

Putin, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and betrayal, vowing to take tough measures against the mutineers.

Later on Saturday, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin working out a de-escalation plan. Later, Prigozhin said that PMC Wagner was halting the movement of its convoys which appeared to be headed toward Moscow, turning them back and returning to field camps. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that a criminal case against the Wagner chief would be dropped, while Prigozhin himself would go to Belarus. Besides, the Russian authorities pledged not to prosecute those at PMC Wagner who took part in the mutiny because of their "frontline merits.".