Delegations of Zaporozhye, Kherson regions, Donbass republics arrive in Moscow

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Representatives of Zaporozhye and Kherson regions and Donbass republics arrived in Moscow to take part in the ceremony of signing of treaties on accession to Russia, chairman of the "We are Together with Russia" movement Vladimir Rogov announced Thursday.

"Delegations of LPR, DPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions have just landed in a Moscow airport. Representatives of the liberated territories, including members of governments, lawmakers, military reporters, activist of youth, veteran and union organizations and public figures will tomorrow take part in the solemn ceremony of signing of treaties on accession of new territories to the Russian Federation," Rogov said on his Telegram channel.

He noted that the ceremony is expected to take place at 15:00 in the Grand Kremlin Palace.