Security factor to be considered when deciding on Putin's trip to G20 summit - Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. All factors, "including the security factor," will be taken into account when deciding if Russian President Vladimir Putin is to participate in the G20 summit in Indonesia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin for the ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ program, a fragment of which was published on Sunday on the journalist's Telegram channel.

"In order to decide on the format of our participation, <...> all factors need to be taken into account, including the security factor," Peskov said, responding to a question about whether the Russian leader's face-to-face presence at the G20 meeting is too dangerous in the current situation.

Peskov recalled that there is an invitation to come to Bali, where the summit will take place. "For which we are grateful to the host country of the upcoming summit," he added.·

The G20 summit is to be held on November 15 to 16 in a face-to-face format.