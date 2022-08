MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. One person was killed in a major fire that engulfed the warehouse of the Ozon online retailer in Istra outside Moscow, the Center for Disaster Medicine told TASS on Wednesday.

"According to updated information, one person was killed and 13 more were injured," the spokesperson said.

The fire is being extinguished by 150 firefighters, three helicopters and more than 30 pieces of equipment. According to latest reports, the blaze has spread to 50,000 square meters.