Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 3,080 - crisis center

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 3,080 over the past day to 18,439,759, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

As many as 510 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 63 regions, while in 13 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,112 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 371 over the past day against 396 a day earlier, reaching 2,778,717, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 248 over the past day against 257 a day earlier, reaching 1,537,259.

Meanwhile, Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 2,595 over the past day, reaching 17,867,688, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters. A day earlier 3,488 patients recovered.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by less than 50 over the past day, for the first time since April 2020, and reached 381,263, the crisis center announced. A day earlier 51 COVID-19 deaths were registered.