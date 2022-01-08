Putin supports Tokayev's proposal to hold videoconference of CSTO leaders

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the proposal of his counterpart, President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to hold a video conference of the CSTO Collective Security Council in the coming days, according to the Kremlin press service.

"According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the current stage, a joint conversation between the leaders of the CSTO member states is needed. In this regard, he intends to initiate holding a video conference of the CSTO Collective Security Council chaired by Armenia as the current chairman of the Organization in the coming days. Vladimir Putin supported this proposal," the statement said.

Discussions

Presidents of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Kazakhstan and the format of further negotiations between the leaders of the CSTO member states.

"President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The heads of state discussed the situation in the CSTO countries, including Kazakhstan," the press service of the Belarusian leader reported on Saturday.

The presidents of the two countries also discussed "the format of further talks between the heads of the CSTO states".

During a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assured that the Armenian side, as the current chairman of the CSTO, will organize an online summit of the heads of the organization's member states on the situation in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin press service said on Saturday.

"Nikol Pashinyan said that the Armenian side, as the current chairman of the CSTO, will organize this event," the Kremlin said.