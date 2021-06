CAIRO, June 2. /TASS/. A minibus with Russian tourists travelling from Cairo to Hurghada collided with a car on Wednesday, killing one woman, police sources told TASS.

Overall, ten Russian nationals were inside the vehicle, including three children. Two opted out of hospitalizations, while the rest have injuries of varying severity, they were taken to a Suez hospital.

Preliminary data suggests that a car drove into the minibus at a very high speed.