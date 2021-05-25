Only vaccination can change Russia’s coronavirus situation - health minister

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus situation remains tense and will change only after herd immunity is achieved, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said, addressing an international research conference on non-infectious diseases on Tuesday.

"Achieving herd immunity against COVID-19 is important for preventing chronic non-infectious diseases. The coronavirus situation across Russia remains tense and only reaching herd immunity can radically change it. Vaccination is the only way to achieve this goal," he pointed out.

Murashko emphasized that a medical examination program aimed at detecting chronic diseases at early stages had been launched in Russia in 2013. "By 2024, we need to make sure that 70% of Russian citizens undergo medical checkups every year," the health minister said. According to him, the medical examination program is particularly important amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We need to make every effort to detect health issues stemming from the coronavirus," Murashko stressed.

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, Russia has so far recorded 5,009,911 coronavirus cases, 4,624,212 recoveries and 118,801 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.