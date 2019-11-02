Chief of anti-extremism center for Ingushetia shot dead in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Ibragim Eldzharkiyev, chief of the Ingushetia department of the Russian interior ministry’s anti-extremism center, has been shot and killed in Moscow, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Saturday.

"Chief of the Ingushetia department of the Russian interior ministry’s anti-extremism center Ibragim Eldzharkiyev was shot dead on Academician Anokhin Street (in the west of Moscow)," he said.

According to earlier reports, shooting was heard near building 2 on Academician Anokhin Street. Two people were killed.

According to a TASS source in law enforcement agencies, Eldzharkiyev survived an assassination attempt in January 2019 when his car came under gunfire while moving from Chechnya to Ingushetia. Three policemen who were in the car received serious gun wounds. Eldzharkiyev was intact.