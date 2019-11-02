Russian government official suggests idea of relocating Int’l Arctic Forum to Arctic city

MURMANSK, November 2. /TASS/. The International Arctic Forum that was held in St. Petersburg earlier this year should be relocated to a city in the Arctic zone, Russian Deputy Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexander Krutikov said on Saturday.

"This forum should be held in the Arctic," he told journalists during his working trip to Murmansk.

He said that the city of Murmansk in Russia’s northwest could host the forum. Moreover, in his words, the would-be Novy Murmansk (New Murmansk) business center could be the venue for it. The idea of such center on the western coast of the Kola Bay was voiced by the region’s governor, Andrei Chibis, and supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The concept of the project’s first stage will be completed within a month.